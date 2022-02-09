API3 Price Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $143.37 million and $11.49 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, API3 has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.88 or 0.00008796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00041935 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00107329 BTC.

About API3

API3 is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.