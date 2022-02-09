APYSwap (APYS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $47,047.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $47,047.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00049642 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.98 or 0.07260279 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,447.80 or 0.99569722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00052209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00055088 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006361 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

