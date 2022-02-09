Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Director William C. Green Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Director William C. Green bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ABR opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 33.04, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 247.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 130.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

