ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Feb 9th, 2022

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €40.00 ($45.98) target price by Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($49.43) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.93) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($54.02) to €46.00 ($52.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($47.13) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($54.02) to €46.00 ($52.87) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €39.22 ($45.08).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.37) and a one year high of €30.76 ($35.36).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

