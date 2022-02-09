Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Lion Point Capital LP

Lion Point Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,212,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,291 shares during the quarter. Arconic makes up about 7.2% of Lion Point Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lion Point Capital LP’s holdings in Arconic were worth $38,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,033,000 after buying an additional 2,276,277 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Arconic by 3,116.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,197,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,475,000 after buying an additional 710,024 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 1,065.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after buying an additional 466,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth $13,037,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,378. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.53.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

