Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) & Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Head to Head Contrast

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) and Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arcosa and Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcosa $1.94 billion 1.12 $106.60 million $1.45 30.98 Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arcosa has higher revenue and earnings than Fathom Digital Manufacturing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Arcosa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Arcosa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Arcosa and Fathom Digital Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcosa 0 0 8 0 3.00 Fathom Digital Manufacturing 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arcosa presently has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.15%. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.29%. Given Arcosa’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arcosa is more favorable than Fathom Digital Manufacturing.

Profitability

This table compares Arcosa and Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcosa 3.59% 4.75% 3.11% Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arcosa beats Fathom Digital Manufacturing on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects. The Energy Equipment manufactures and sells products for energy-related businesses, including structural wind towers, steel utility structures for electricity transmission and distribution, and storage and distribution containers. The Transportation Products segment covers the manufacture and sale of products for the inland waterway and rail transportation industries, including barges, barge-related products, axles, and couplers. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

