Arden Partners (LON:ARDN) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.01 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.01 ($0.26). Approximately 5,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 19,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.15 ($0.26).

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The stock has a market cap of £5.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.65.

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker for small and mid-cap companies in the United Kingdom. It provides various financial services consisting of corporate advisory, such as nominated adviser and sponsor services, strategic corporate finance advice and strategic reviews, and capital restructurings, as well as services related to takeover codes and new issues; corporate broking and investor relations; equity sales and trading; equity research; and wealth management services.

