Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.
Shares of ARGO opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $61.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.86.
About Argo Group International
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.
