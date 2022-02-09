Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Shares of ARGO opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $61.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 63,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 46.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.