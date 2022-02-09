Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,119 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schrödinger in the third quarter worth $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 15.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 518.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 36.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 137.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SDGR shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

