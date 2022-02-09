Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 646 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Everi were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Everi by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,448,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after acquiring an additional 75,760 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Everi by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 162,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 83,924 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Everi by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 124,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Everi by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 74,839 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 2.72. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.