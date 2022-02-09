Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 100.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 8.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 1.51.

GKOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

