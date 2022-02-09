Arizona State Retirement System Has $653,000 Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Domo were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Domo by 145,949.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,692,000 after buying an additional 589,636 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 18.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after buying an additional 238,689 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the third quarter valued at about $15,052,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Domo by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after buying an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the third quarter valued at about $12,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOMO shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Domo stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.70. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $72.23.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.