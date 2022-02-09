Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,775,000 after purchasing an additional 106,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,783,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,275,000 after acquiring an additional 92,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,047,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $850,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $138,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,737. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

KRTX opened at $108.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.92. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.76 and a 12 month high of $161.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.26.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

