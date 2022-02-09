Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 566 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tronox were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tronox by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,358,000 after acquiring an additional 128,067 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Tronox by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 36,818 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tronox by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after acquiring an additional 478,622 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in Tronox by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Tronox by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 619,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 321,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

