ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) Stock Price Up 2.6%

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)’s stock price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.88 and last traded at $67.82. Approximately 374,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 561,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 76.2% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 89.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 979.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 213.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.

