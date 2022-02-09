Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s stock price was down 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.94. Approximately 1,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 22,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $133.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.20% and a negative net margin of 594.94%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 91,782 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the period. 4.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

