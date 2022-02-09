Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 390,364 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.25% of W&T Offshore worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 18.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,290,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,736 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,247 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,365,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,365,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 21.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,389,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 587,155 shares during the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $580.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

