Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.38 Million Holdings in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) by 964.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,830 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.29% of JOANN worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JOAN. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth $8,778,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 43.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 486,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 146,600 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JOAN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JOANN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

In related news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $513,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. JOANN Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market cap of $506.53 million and a P/E ratio of 5.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.84 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 68.21% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

