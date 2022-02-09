Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,854 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.25% of Gravity worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 39.4% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 164.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gravity alerts:

Shares of Gravity stock opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.90. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $184.85.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 18.52%.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.