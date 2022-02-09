Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.71% of Vidler Water Resources worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vidler Water Resources by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vidler Water Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vidler Water Resources by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vidler Water Resources stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $16.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $215.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a net margin of 100.95% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

