Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 146,740 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,740 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of JELD-WEN worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 51.9% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 77,837 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 57.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 30.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

NYSE JELD opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.99. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

