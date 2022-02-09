Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 204,750 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,750 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,346,000 after buying an additional 3,224,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 645.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,065,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,823,000 after buying an additional 922,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,286,000 after buying an additional 657,430 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,609,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,056,000 after purchasing an additional 537,421 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 167.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

