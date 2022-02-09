ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,450 by Analysts at Barclays

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 2,900 ($39.22) to GBX 2,450 ($33.13) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.61) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($54.77) price target on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($74.37) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($97.36) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,249.29 ($57.46).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,093 ($28.30) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.78. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,229.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,875.75.

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($30.01), for a total transaction of £5,936,246.61 ($8,027,378.78).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

