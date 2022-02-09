Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.230-$5.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $737 million-$754 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $726.64 million.

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,890. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.60 and its 200-day moving average is $144.03.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZPN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.57.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

