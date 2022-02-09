Aspireon Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,135 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 26.4% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $457.57. The company had a trading volume of 158,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,305,570. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $373.26 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $462.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

