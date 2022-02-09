Aspireon Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,377 shares during the period. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust comprises about 2.5% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,663 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 848.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 199,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 178,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 66,468 shares during the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.50. 12,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,875. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $19.77.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

