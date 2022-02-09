Aspireon Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 231.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGK traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.02. 9,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,890. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.84 and a 12-month high of $266.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.63.

