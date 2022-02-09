Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.33 Million

Brokerages predict that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will post $60.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.26 million and the highest is $60.40 million. Aterian posted sales of $41.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $244.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.75 million to $244.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $271.88 million, with estimates ranging from $271.86 million to $271.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 121.17%. The business had revenue of $68.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Aterian from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other news, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $391,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aterian by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aterian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Aterian by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Aterian by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATER traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.71. 2,120,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. Aterian has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $198.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.78.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

