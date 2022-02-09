Athanor Capital LP Acquires 18,395 Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Athanor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,395 shares during the quarter. Athanor Capital LP owned approximately 0.65% of Goal Acquisitions worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goal Acquisitions by 239.0% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at $278,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Goal Acquisitions by 5.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at $356,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PUCK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 133,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,186. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

