Athanor Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Athanor Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Athanor Capital LP owned 0.28% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APSG. CSS LLC IL raised its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 239,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85,825 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 21,318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 252,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 251,131 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after acquiring an additional 232,373 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,112,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 326,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS grew its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

APSG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 50,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,566. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.89. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $11.01.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

