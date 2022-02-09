Athanor Capital LP Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Athanor Capital LP cut its position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,550 shares during the period. Altitude Acquisition comprises about 0.8% of Athanor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Athanor Capital LP owned about 1.66% of Altitude Acquisition worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 16.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,840,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 62.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 121,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALTU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,915. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $14.54.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

