Athanor Capital LP Invests $1.88 Million in BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY)

Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth $111,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

BKSY traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. 20,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 7.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78. BlackSky Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.94 million during the quarter.

BlackSky Technology Profile

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.