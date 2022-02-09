Athanor Capital LP Purchases New Position in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)

Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,220,000. IronNet comprises approximately 2.0% of Athanor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRNT. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,334,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,601,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,050,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRNT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.43. 27,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,854. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51. IronNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that IronNet, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

IRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on IronNet in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, IronNet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

In related news, Director Michael J. Rogers purchased 13,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $930,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

