Athanor Capital LP Reduces Position in Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC)

Athanor Capital LP decreased its position in Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,094 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP owned 0.40% of Pivotal Investment Co. III worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III during the second quarter worth $544,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 67,883 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,201,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 298,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 198,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Pivotal Investment Co. III stock remained flat at $$9.74 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,619. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

