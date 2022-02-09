Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATKR. Citigroup increased their target price on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.25.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $108.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.33. Atkore has a 12-month low of $60.41 and a 12-month high of $118.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.52 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The company’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,994,000 after purchasing an additional 57,892 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter worth about $168,216,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atkore by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 945,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Atkore by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 836,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,055,000 after purchasing an additional 104,375 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

