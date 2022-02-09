Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $415.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $409.75.

Several brokerages have commented on TEAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $17.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.60. 1,528,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,472. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.30, a P/E/G ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.66. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

