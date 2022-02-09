Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 156.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,777 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $43,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $1,905,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Atlassian by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian stock opened at $318.05 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.02, a PEG ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.66.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. boosted their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

