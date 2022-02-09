Atom Investors LP Acquires New Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KNX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,276 shares of company stock valued at $5,465,279 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

