Atom Investors LP Buys New Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Shares of MET stock opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $70.57. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

