Atom Investors LP Purchases New Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 164.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 57.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 528.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 14,163 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LAD opened at $298.76 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.03 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.74.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.29.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

