Atom Investors LP Sells 11,356 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Atom Investors LP reduced its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 42.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,356 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,499,000 after purchasing an additional 37,455 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 293.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,221,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 409,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,719,000 after purchasing an additional 90,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,511,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

NYSE EHC opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

