Atom Investors LP Takes $641,000 Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,888 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

EXP opened at $143.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.92 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.80.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.46.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 7,070 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,166,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

