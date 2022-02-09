Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,041 ($14.08) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,471 ($19.89). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s current price.
LON:ATG opened at GBX 965 ($13.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,290.84. Auction Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 734.63 ($9.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,680.44 ($22.72).
Auction Technology Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
- Exercise Stock Winners that Can Do the Heavy Lifting For You
- The Top 3 Food Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.