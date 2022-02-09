Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,041 ($14.08) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,471 ($19.89). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s current price.

LON:ATG opened at GBX 965 ($13.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,290.84. Auction Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 734.63 ($9.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,680.44 ($22.72).

Auction Technology Group Company Profile

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates through Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, and Content segments. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, mining and utilities, oil and gas, firearms, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic, metal, wood, chemical, food and beverage, and other manufacturing industries; and technology and electronics, homeware, and furniture products.

