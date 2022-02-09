AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.45). AudioEye posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other AudioEye news, insider David Moradi bought 9,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $68,598.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 28,858 shares of company stock worth $221,482 over the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,926,000. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEYE stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 61,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

