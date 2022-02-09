Aurora Cannabis (ACB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 252.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. On average, analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $828.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.93. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.42.

ACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

