Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Christopher D’ambrosio Sells 329 Shares

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,959. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.24 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 72,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 236,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.15.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

