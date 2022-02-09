Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Christopher D’ambrosio Sells 329 Shares

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,959. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.24 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 72,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 236,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.15.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.