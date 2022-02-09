AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,792 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of AutoNation worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AutoNation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,594,000 after purchasing an additional 204,865 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AN. Benchmark upped their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens upped their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

AutoNation stock opened at $106.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.86 and a 200-day moving average of $116.47. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $133.48.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

