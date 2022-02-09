Avery Dennison Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AVY. UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.45.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $184.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $168.47 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

