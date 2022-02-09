Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVID. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $30.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $157,160.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,169 shares of company stock worth $570,723. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Avid Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $3,031,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

