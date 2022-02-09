Aviva’s (AV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.49) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.76) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.90) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 469 ($6.34) to GBX 468 ($6.33) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 480.50 ($6.50).

AV opened at GBX 444.20 ($6.01) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 417.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 407.20. The company has a market cap of £16.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.10. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 332.60 ($4.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 445.20 ($6.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.

In other news, insider Martin Strobel acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £157,600 ($213,116.97). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.56) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.17 ($9,153.71).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

