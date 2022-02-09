Aviva’s (AV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.49) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.76) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.90) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 469 ($6.34) to GBX 468 ($6.33) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 480.50 ($6.50).
AV opened at GBX 444.20 ($6.01) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 417.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 407.20. The company has a market cap of £16.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.10. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 332.60 ($4.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 445.20 ($6.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Featured Articles
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.